

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority or CMA said that it has started its investigation whether AstraZeneca Plc.'s (AZN.L, AZN) takeover of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) could reduce competition for products and services in the United Kingdom or any other markets.



The U.K. competition regulator invites comments on the transaction from any interested party to assist the CMA with the assessment. The comments should be reached by 3rd June 2021.



In December 2020, British drug major AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $175 per share in cash and stock, valuing the Boston-based company at $39 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de