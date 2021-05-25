

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were steady on Tuesday as comments from several Federal Reserve officials helped ease investor fears over rising inflation and early rate rises.



Regional sentiment remains upbeat after a survey showed confidence in Germany's economic outlook improved in May.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,411 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Monday.



James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, told Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview that policymakers should not be too eager to pull back support yet as vaccinations bring the economy 'closer and closer' to pre-pandemic form.



Other Fed officials Raphael Bostic and Lael Brainard also had soothing words on inflation.



U.S. personal consumption and inflation figures, due later this week, will shed more light on whether the Fed is going to see inflation as transitory.



