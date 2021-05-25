

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced Tuesday that it now expects Total Revenue per Available Seat Mile (TRASM) for the second quarter to be down around 12% from last year, compared to the previous guidance of down approximately 20%. This is based on acceleration in ticketed yields for the second quarter.



Consolidated yields on tickets issued since the beginning of May 2021 for travel in the second quarter 2021 have reached levels similar to 2019, with domestic leisure yields exceeding 2019 levels for the same time period.



Due to the recent reduction in the Company's flying to India and Israel, which the Company expects to continue in the near-term, the Company now expects second quarter capacity to be down at least 46%, compared to the previous guidance of down approximately 45%.



As a result of improved second quarter yield performance, adjusted EBITDA margin for second quarter is now expected to be around negative 11%, compared to the previous guidance of around negative 20%. Additionally, the Company expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the month of June 2021.



