

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a move to support Biden administration's efforts for increased Covid-19 vaccinations, United Airlines is offering its customers a chance to win free flights for a year's worth of travel.



The airline's loyalty program members, who have been vaccinated fully against the coronavirus, can participate in the new program, which offers prizes with total approximate retail value or ARV of $4.742 million.



Under the terms of the 'Your Shot to Fly' sweepstakes, any new or existing MileagePlus member can upload their vaccination records to the airline's mobile app or website between May 24 and June 22. They may win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world to which places United flies.



The company will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. In addition, on July 1, United will announce five randomly selected lucky MileagePlus members who have entered sweepstakes for a grand prize of travel for a year for themselves and a companion.



The company's grand prize includes 1-year free flights for 2, who are traveling together and limited to 26 roundtrip flights, & $275,000, with ARV of $784,600 each. Further, the company offers 30 1st prizes that includes roundtrip flight for 2 worldwide & $7,700, with ARV of $27,300 each.



The sweepstakes is open to any resident of the U.S. who is at least 18 years old and a MileagePlus member.



United CEO Scott Kirby noted that more and more destinations are opening up for travel thanks to the vaccine.



United is launching new routes to Croatia, Greece and Iceland, and resuming flights to Italy, Portugal, Spain and France this summer. The airline is also starting new non-stop flights from New York/Newark to Johannesburg, South Africa starting June 3, subject to government approval.



The company has recently launched service from Washington, D.C. to Accra, Ghana and seasonal nonstop flights from New York/Newark to Cape Town, South Africa. United will also resume service between San Francisco and Tahiti in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de