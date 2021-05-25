

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), announced Tuesday that it has acquired an 80% ownership position in Jarvis Analytics to strengthen their goal to be the leading provider of dental analytics solutions and services to the dental market.



Jarvis Analytics is a software company that develops comprehensive business analytics tools to help dental practitioners and their teams use data to diagnose problems, strengthen decision-making, and improve business performance.



Dallas-based Jarvis Analytics was founded by Steven Maroulis in 2017. Maroulis will continue to manage Jarvis Analytics and lead the Henry Schein One Dental Analytics business as Executive Director.



The expected 2021 financial results from Jarvis Analytics are immaterial to Henry Schein One. The acquisition will be neutral to Henry Schein's 2021 earnings per share and accretive thereafter. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.



