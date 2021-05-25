

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Housing finance agency's house price index and S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for March are due at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro, it rebounded against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 109.01 against the yen, 1.2255 against the euro, 1.4138 against the pound and 0.8962 against the franc as of 8:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

