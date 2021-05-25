NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Bonds (KVB 21 02) admitted to trading on 26 May 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika banki hf. 2 Org. no: 540502-2930 3 LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KVB 21 02 5 ISIN code IS0000033082 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer KVIKA BANKI/1.00 BD 20270525 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 2,180,000,000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 2,180,000,000 12 Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 2021.05.25 19 First ordinary installment date 2027.05.25 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 22 Maturity date 2027.05.25 23 Interest rate 1,00% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention Other 30 Day count convention, if other 30/360 31 Interest from date 2021.05.25 32 First ordinary coupon date 2022.05.25 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 6 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 Clean price quote: Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Já 40 Name of index Consumer Price Index 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 498,6 44 Index base date 2021.05.25 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading 2021.05.25 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to 2021.05.25 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading 2021.05.26 55 Order book ID KVB_21_02 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE Bank Bonds 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond