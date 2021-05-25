

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence strengthened for a sixth consecutive month in May, led by rising optimism in the business services and construction sectors, survey results from the National Bank of Belgium showed Tuesday.



The business confidence index rose to 6.5 from 4.4 in April.



The confidence index for the business-related services sector registered the biggest increase, jumping to 14.8 from 7.0 in the previous month.



The sharp increase was mainly due to a more positive assessment of the outlook for general market demand and firms' own activity, while appraisals of current activity weakened slightly.



