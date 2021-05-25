

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled marginally up on Tuesday with traders closely following the ongoing negotiations with regard to Iran nuclear deal.



Traders looked to be weighing the likely impact a prospective deal that could result in the U.S. lifting sanctions on Iran might make on global crude supply.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July edged up $0.02 to settle at $66.07 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were down $0.10 or 0.15% at 68.27 a barrel a little while ago.



Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday that they are extending a recently expired monitoring agreement by a month, giving negotiators in Vienna time to revive the nuclear deal from which the U.S. withdrew in 2018.



Talks between Iran and world powers will continue in Vienna this week to resolve outstanding issues on a nuclear accord.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday the U.S. has no other option than to lift all sanctions on Iran, which were imposed under former U.S. President Donald Trump.



