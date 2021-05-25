

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.46 billion, or $5.30 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $4.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.68 billion or $6.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.0% to $4.17 billion from $3.00 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.07 vs. $4.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.47 -Revenue (Q3): $4.17 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.60. Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.29 - $2.33 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.32 - $9.37 Full year revenue guidance: $9.362 - $9.400 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTUIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de