

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) said that its president and chief executive officer, Terry Spencer, will retire on September 30, 2021, after 20 years with the company, including more than seven years as president and CEO.



Pierce Norton II, currently president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) will succeed Spencer as president and CEO of ONEOK on June 28, 2021, at which time he will also join the ONEOK Board. Spencer will remain in his current role until Norton rejoins ONEOK, at which time he will become an Advisor to Norton, allowing for a smooth leadership transition. Spencer will continue as a member of the ONEOK board of directors until his retirement.



Norton previously served for ONEOK for almost 10 years having joined the company in 2004. Prior to the separation of ONE Gas in January 2014, Norton served as executive vice president, commercial, of ONEOK and ONEOK Partners.



