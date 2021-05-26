

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Glovo will take over Delivery Hero's businesses in Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Romania and Serbia, and acquire certain assets of Delivery Hero's Croatian operations, Delivery Hero SE said in a statement.



Glovo will acquire the local businesses for a transaction value of about 170 million euros.



The transactions involving Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, and Serbia are expected to close within the next few weeks, subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent. Romania is expected to close by the first-quarter 2022.



