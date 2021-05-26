

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) reported that its profit before taxation for the year to 31 March 2021 climbed to 2.52 billion pounds from 587.6 million pounds in the previous year.



Adjusted profit before tax were up 4% to 1.06 billion pounds from last year.



Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent was 2.28 billion pounds or 218.3 pence per share compared to a loss of 59.0 million pounds or 5.7 pence per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the year grew to 6.83 billion pounds from 6.80 billion pounds in the prior year.



SSE said it remains committed to delivering its 7.5 billion pounds capital investment plan to 2025, indeed much of this is now contracted.



SSE recommended full-year dividend of 81.0 pence representing an average annual RPI rate of 1.2%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

