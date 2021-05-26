

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) said that the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, AstraZeneca Finance LLC, priced a six tranche global bond offering totalling $7 billion. The offering is expected to close on 28 May 2021,



The transaction consists of the six tranches, with maturing date between 28 May 2024 and 28 May 2051.



AstraZeneca said it expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for the Alexion Acquisition, to pay or refinance a portion of Alexion's indebtedness and to pay related fees and expenses, or for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of existing indebtedness.



