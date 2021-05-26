

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Holland America Line's Eurodam will assume the previously scheduled cruises of Westerdam that span the Mediterranean, following a series of four cruises to Greece in summer 2021, Carnival said in a statement.



From September 2 through its October 30 transatlantic departure, Eurodam will offer five 12-day itineraries roundtrip from Venice, Italy; between Venice and Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Venice and Barcelona, Spain; or from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bookings open May 27, for these cruises.



The company noted that guests who were booked on Westerdam cruises automatically will be rebooked on the same departure date aboard Eurodam in a comparable stateroom. As a Signature Class vessel, Eurodam has a slightly larger capacity and will be able to accommodate all Westerdam guests.



Holland America Line previously announced Eurodam would restart cruising in the Mediterranean Aug. 15, 2021, and offer three seven-day departures roundtrip from Piraeus and one seven-day cruise from Piraeus to Venice.



Eurodam is expected to begin its scheduled Caribbean season of cruises roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. From November 2021 through March 2022, guests can embark on seven-, 10- and 11-day itineraries that explore the eastern, southern and tropical Caribbean, as well as partial Panama Canal cruises that spend a day on Gatun Lake.



The Holland America Line cruises in 2021 to the Mediterranean are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.



