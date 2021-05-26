

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure plc. (HICL.L) reported that its earnings for the year ended 31 March 2021 grew to 151.9 million pounds from 49.5 million pounds last year.



Net Asset Value or NAV per share maintained at 152.3 pence.



The company confirmed dividend guidance of 8.25 pence per share for the year to 31 March 20222, which is expected to be fully cash covered.



The Board has issued additional dividend guidance to maintain the dividend at 8.25 pence per share for the year to 31 March 2023.



