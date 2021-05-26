

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc. (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services to industries, Wednesday, in its trading update for the period Jan.- April 2021, reported like-for-like revenue growth of 2.7 percent for the period, and said it is on track to deliver 2021 targets for revenue, margin accretion and free cash flow.



For the 4-month period, like-for-like revenue at constant currency for the Group grew 2.7 percent, with products at 7.4 percent and Trade down at 2.2 percent. Resources LFL was down at 6.6 percent.



For March-April period, like-for-like revenue rose 9.3 percent at constant currency, with products at 13.8 percent and trade at 5.3 percent. Resources LFL edged down by 0.8 percent.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is on track to deliver it's full-year targets of good LFL revenue growth at constant currency with year on year margin progression and a strong free cash flow performance.



The Group also foresees Products division to deliver robust LFL revenue growth, Trade division to deliver solid LFL revenue growth and Resources division to be broadly stable.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERTEK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de