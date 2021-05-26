

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Wednesday after data showed both business and consumer sentiment improved in the country.



The consumer confidence index rose to 97 in May from 95 in April, statistical office Insee said. The score came in line with economists' expectations.



The business climate survey indicator for manufacturing rose from 104 to 107 in May, while economists had forecast an increase to 106.0.



U.S. Treasury yields were mixed after Federal Reserve officials reiterated their dovish views on easy monetary policy and inflation.



Closer home, ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta told Nikkei that the economic recovery in the euro zone is not strong enough for the European Central Bank to scale back its emergency asset buying at a June meeting.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,398 after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Food company Danone dropped 1.2 percent after Berenberg downgraded the stock to 'sell'.



