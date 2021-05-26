

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as the latest batch of earnings proved to be a mixed bag. The British pound was moving in a tight range amid a lack of fresh catalysts.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 4 points at 7,034 after closing 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday.



Quality assurance group Intertek lost 3.6 percent. The company reported like-for-like revenue growth of 2.7 percent for the Jan-April 2021 period, and said it is on track to deliver 2021 targets for revenue, margin accretion and free cash flow.



Real estate investment trust British Land dropped 1.8 percent after posting its third consecutive annual loss.



Retailer Marks & Spencer surged 4.7 percent after well-received results.



Johnson Matthey gained 0.6 percent after the chemicals company announced a partnership with U.S.-based Plug Power PLUG to develop improved hydrogen electrolysers.



