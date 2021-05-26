

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas, Nevada-based Global Sanitizers has expended its recall of Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer citing the presence of undeclared methanol, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall now includes 8 oz. Sanitizers with UPC 676753004208; Lot E332020, Lot E212020, and Lot E082020; 8.5 oz. sanitizers with UPC 676753004147; Lot E372020; as well as 10 oz. sanitizers with UPC 676753004178 Lot GV4420205. All these lots have Best By Date of 5/21/2022, and the company began shipping these products on approximately July 10, 2020.



In early May, the company had called back 50 thousand units of Medically Minded hand sanitizers with lot numbers: E212020 & E082020 Best Buy of 5/21/2022 to the user/consumer level. These sanitizers were packaged in 8.5 oz / 250 ml clear bottles with caps with UPC 7675300359.



The hand sanitizers were distributed across the United States to Wholesale companies who further distributed them between July 2020 -August 2020.



The recall was initiated after the FDA analysis found the product to contain methanol in lab testing.



The agency has warned that the use of or consumption of the recalled sanitizers can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma & or permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.



However, Global Sanitizers has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled products to date.



In similar incidents, Scentsational Soaps & Candles Inc. in mid May expanded recall of scented hand sanitizers due to the presence of methanol, benzene, and acetaldehyde.



