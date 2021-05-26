

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI):



-Earnings: -$182 million in Q4 vs. -$551 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.21 in Q4 vs. -$3.69 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $59 million or $0.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.02 per share -Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q4 vs. $1.19 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.1 Bln



