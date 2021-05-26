

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Montreal (BMO, BMO.TO) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income was C$1.30 billion, higher than last year's C$689 million. Earnings per share were C$1.91, an increase from C$1.00 last year.



Adjusted net income was C$2.10 billion, compared to C$715 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share were C$3.13, compared to C$1.04 a year ago.



Provision for credit losses were C$60 million, compared to C$1.12 billion last year.



Revenue increased to C$6.08 billion from prior year's C$5.26 billion.



Separately, Bank of Montreal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$1.06 per share on paid-up common shares for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.



