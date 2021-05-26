

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, the United States reached a major milestone in its vaccination efforts as 50 percent of the adults in the country have been fully vaccinated.



Across the country, 25 states and the District of Columbia have fully vaccinated at least 50 percent of their adult population, and 9 states have recently crossed the threshold of 70 percent of adults with at least one shot, White House Senior Advisor for COVID Response Andy Slavitt said at a routine briefing to provide pandemic update.



Slavitt said that in the days after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine introduced $1 million Vax-A-Million lottery campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated, the state saw a 55 percent increase in its vaccination rate among younger Americans in the 20 to 49 age group. In several counties, the rate of vaccination doubled compared to before the announcement.



Following Ohio, more states, including Maryland, New York, and Oregon have announced similar programs.



CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that the country continues to see fall in the COVID-19 cases nationwide. The seven-day national average is 22,877 cases per day. This represents yet another decrease of about 25 percent from the prior seven-day average.



With 22738 new infections reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 33,947,189, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is the eighth consecutive day that the United States is reporting less than 30,000 cases a day.



669 COVID-related deaths reported on Tuesday took the national total to 605,208.



The seven-day average daily deaths have declined to 501 per day.



A total of 27,606,442 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



The seven-day average of hospital admissions is 3,080, a decrease of nearly 17 percent from the prior seven-day period.



'We are on a good downward path.....with blue skies and better days ahead,' Dr. Walensky told reporters.



Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci said, 'The case fatality rate of the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically diminished over a period of about a year, such that we're down to around 2 percent.'



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported 14 percent fall in global Covid-19 cases.



As India's Covid-19 cases continue to fall, the country's total confirmed caseload crossed 27 million Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

