

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback firmed to 109.06 against the yen and 1.2217 against the euro, after falling to 108.72 and 1.2263, respectively in prior deals.



The greenback reversed from its early lows of 0.8942 against the franc and 1.4176 against the pound and a 1-week low of 0.7796 against the aussie, gaining to 0.8974, 1.4122 and 0.7743, respectively.



The greenback hit a 6-day high of 1.2124 against the loonie, off an early low of 1.2043.



The greenback is seen finding resistance around 112.00 against the yen, 1.20 against the euro, 0.90 against the franc, 1.37 against the pound, 0.75 against the aussie and 1.25 against the loonie.



