

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The stage is set for U.S. President Joe Biden's first meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.



The meeting between the leaders of the world's two super powers is scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16.



'The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship,' said a statement issued by the White House announcing the high profile summit.



'They are expected to spend a fair amount of time on strategic stability, where the arms control agenda goes following the extension of New START,' Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a news conference.



The President will also raise Ukraine, underscoring America's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Washington's grave concerns over the developments in Belarus, she told reporters.



This will be one of the three high-profile international meetings that Biden attending in Europe on three consecutive days.



The President will be in Brussels for the NATO summit on June 14. He will meet with heads of the European Council and European Commission the following day.



'We have much to do together, from climate change to health, from trade and multilateralism to geopolitical challenges', European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen said about the upcoming EU-US summit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

