

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG said that its Annual General Meeting resolved by a large majority to change the company's name to 1&1 AG.



1&1 Drillisch AGM resolved with a majority of 99.9% to distribute a cash dividend of around 8.8 million euros, corresponding to 0.05 euros per share.



In addition, the shareholders voted by a large majority to ratify the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year, to elect Matthias Baldermann to the Supervisory Board, and to continue to appoint the auditor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

