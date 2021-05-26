

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Illinois-based fast-food giant McDonalds (MCD) announced celebrity collaboration with famous South Korean K-Pop band BTS, a week after the band released their second English song, 'Butter.'



The collaboration includes a BTS meal which will be available in dine-ins, drive-throughs, and McDelivery in the Bahamas, Canada, and eight other countries from Wednesday, May 26. A series of limited-edition merchandise inspired by the boy band's purple colors and fast-food chain's logo will also be available on the Weverse app from 7 pm ET Wednesday.



From Thursday, the meal will be available in additional eleven countries including South Korea. The company is planning to launch the meal in 50 countries in May and June and will be available through June 20.



The meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke, with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. Member of the BTS septet, Jimm said, 'We have so many favorites at McDonald's. We like sharing Chicken McNuggets and fries. But during my high school days, I ordered a Big Mac whenever I had pocket money'



Talking about the merchandise, Mcdonald's announced a 'head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the crave-able, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks, and sandals.' The list also adds Tote bags, hats, and more.



This is McDonald's third celebrity collaboration in recent times with the first two being with Travis Scott in September and with J Balvin in October. Before McDonald's Travis Scott collab, their last celebrity partnership was with basketball all-star Michael Jordan in 1992. Jordan was the first celeb to ever partner with the famous burger chain with his creation of the McJordan burger. However, the deal with BTS is by far the biggest and is expected to bring positive results for the restaurant chain.



