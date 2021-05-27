

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, German GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to -5.2 in June from -8.8 in May.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it rose against the greenback, it held steady against the pound and the yen. Against the franc, it dropped.



The euro was worth 133.04 against the yen, 1.2196 against the greenback, 1.0937 against the franc and 0.8637 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

