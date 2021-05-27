

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L) issued trading update for the four-month period from 1 January to 30 April 2021, and reported total group revenue of £208 million for the period, down 2% at constant currency and 4% at actual rates.



AGI revenues were up 5% to £128 million over last year, while ADE revenues, at £80 million, were 16% lower than last year.



The company further noted that it sees improvement in revenue trends across most of its key markets and the Group is benefiting from last year's restructuring. 'We are, therefore, cautiously optimistic as we look forward to the remainder of this year,' the company stated.



