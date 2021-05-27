

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc. (JMAT.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31st March 2021 declined 22% to 238 million pounds from the prior year as a result of lower reported operating profit which was impacted by higher administrative expenses and major impairment and restructuring charges.



Reported operating profit declined 17% largely driven by higher administrative expenses, and major impairment and restructuring charges.



Profit for the year was 205 million pounds or 106.4 pence per share down from 255 million pounds or 132.1 pence per share in the previous year.



Revenue increased 8% to 15.67 billion pounds from last year driven by higher average precious metal prices.



The board will propose a final ordinary dividend for the year of 50.0 pence at the Annual General Meeting on 29th July 2021.



In 2021/22, the company expects low to mid teens growth in underlying operating performance at constant precious metal prices and constant currency.



