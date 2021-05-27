

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) on Thursday reported profits for the full year, with 25.9 percent net asset value total return, reflecting strong investment returns across whole portfolio. However, total income slid by 16 percent due to negative impact of the pandemic on economic activity.



For the year, the Group's profit before tax totaled 455.8 million pounds, compared to loss before tax of 171.9 million pounds last year.



Total comprehensive income for the year was 467.6 million pounds, compared to a loss of 172.9 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share was 837.8 pence versus loss per share of 315.0 pence last year.



During the year under review, net asset value total return was 25.9 percent compared to a negative 8.1 percent last year. Net assets rose by 24.5 percent to 2.22 billion pounds.



In addition, the Board said it is recommending a final dividend of 45.9 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

