

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) announced that it has received an order from Hessische Landesbahn GmbH (HLB) to supply 32 Coradia Continental electric multiple units.



The order is divided into a total of twelve 4-unit and 20 5-unit trains and has a total value of around €200 million. The trains would be deployed on the Central Hesse subnetwork operated by HLB starting in December 2023, the company said.



The company further noted that the trains would operating on the Line RB37: Kirchain to Frankfurt Central Station via Marburg and Giessen; Line RB40: Dillenburg to Frankfurt Central Station via Gießen; Line RB41: Schwalmstadt to Frankfurt Central Station via Treysa and Giessen; and Line RB49: Giessen to Hanau Central Station via Freidburg.



Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, said, 'We are delighted that Hessische Landesbahn has once again opted for our state-of-the-art electric multiple units. The Coradia Continental is the perfect solution for regional transport in Central Hesse. Reliable, fast, and quiet, it offers maximum passenger comfort and generous space for bicycles and luggage. I am particularly pleased that HLB has once again put its trust in Alstom, 35 identical trains have been running very reliably on HLB's Southern Hesse-Untermain subnetwork since 2018.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALSTOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de