

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail & General Trust Plc. (DMGT.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 31 March 2021 decreased to 42.4 million pounds from 77.0 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the company was 253.5 million pounds or 108.3 pence per share up from 205.0 million pounds or 88.5 pence per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the period declined to 546.8 million pounds from 641.5 million pounds in the prior year.



The financial performance during the second half of the financial year is expected to reflect varying levels of impact on businesses from the covid-19 pandemic.



