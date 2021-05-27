

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax was 551.0 million pounds, higher than last year's 303.2 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 66.5 pence, up from 15.7 pence last year. Underlying profit after tax was 383 million pounds, down 21% from last year. Underlying earnings per share were 56.2 pence, compared to prior year's 71.3 pence.



Revenue for the year fell to 1.81 billion pounds from 1.86 billion pounds a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects revenue to be marginally lower than last year, reflecting the November 2020 CPIH of 0.6 percent offset by the regulatory revenue reduction of 2.0 percent.



