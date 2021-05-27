

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food services and facilities management company Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) Thursday said it has signed a global partnership with Amsterdam-based Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L).



The partnership, which will provide customers with a simple, fast and secure payment experience, will kick-off this week in Belgium and extend to other European countries in the coming period.



Belgian consumers can now use their Sodexo meal Card as a payment method to order their meals at a wide variety of Belgian restaurants throughout the country the whole week through the Takeaway.com website and app.



In Belgium, the new service will be available over 1.300 restaurants from launch, and more will be added over time.



More countries including France will follow in the course of the year.



Aurélien Sonet, Global CEO of Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, said, 'Teleworking has had a huge impact on our eating habits and has transformed the way we have lunch. In this evolution, we want to offer our consumers easy and flexible options for their meals, while supporting local restaurants.'



