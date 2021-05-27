

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renewi Plc (RWI.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 31 March 2021 was 11.0 million euros compared to a loss of 77.1 million euros in the prior year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.4 cents compared to a loss of 7.7 cents in the prior year.



Revenue from continuing operations declined to 1.69 billion euros from 1.78 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company now expects its performance in fiscal year 2022 to be materially ahead of its previous expectations given the Group's strong results in fiscal year 2021, particularly in the second half, and the prevailing high recyclate prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RENEWI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de