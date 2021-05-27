

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $595 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.0% to $11.64 billion from $8.56 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $2.23 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q1): $11.64 Bln vs. $8.56 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BEST BUY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de