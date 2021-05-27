

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, following remarks from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the reopening of economy will go ahead as planned.



The PM added that there is nothing to delay the U.K.'s reopening on June 21.



The pound advanced to a 6-day high of 1.2740 against the franc and a 3-day high of 0.8605 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.2655 and 0.8647, respectively.



The pound jumped to 154.83 against the yen, its highest level since May 18.



The pound rose to a 2-day high of 1.4183 against the dollar, from its previous 10-day low of 1.4092.



The pound is seen finding resistance around 1.30 against the franc, 0.84 against the euro, 157.00 against the yen and 1.43 against the dollar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

