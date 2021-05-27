

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 22, durable goods orders for April and GDP data for the first quarter are due at 8.30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro and the pound, it rose against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 109.38 against the yen, 1.2196 against the euro, 1.4167 against the pound and 0.8992 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

