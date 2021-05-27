

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Thursday that it has reached a settlement agreement with aircraft maker Boeing Co. (BA), who will pay at least $17 million in penalties and undertake multiple corrective actions with its production.



The FAA found that the Chicago-based manufacturer installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing sensors that were not approved for that equipment. It then submitted approximately 178 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for airworthiness certification when the aircraft potentially had nonconforming slat tracks installed and improperly marked those slat tracks.



Boeing will pay the $17 million penalty within 30 days after signing the agreement. If Boeing does not complete certain corrective actions within specific timeframes, the FAA will levy up to $10.1 million in additional penalties.



The FAA will continue its oversight of Boeing's engineering and production activities and is actively implementing oversight provisions from the 2020 Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOEING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de