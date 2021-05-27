Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873629 ISIN: US0865161014 Ticker-Symbol: BUY 
Tradegate
27.05.21
14:01 Uhr
98,96 Euro
+3,00
+3,13 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BEST BUY CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEST BUY CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,7098,2616:23
97,8298,2616:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEST BUY
BEST BUY CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEST BUY CO INC98,96+3,13 %
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION167,35+1,98 %
DOLLAR TREE INC81,74-8,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.