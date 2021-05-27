

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $155.6 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $66.5 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $989.3 million from $885.7 million last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $989.3 Mln vs. $885.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.08 - $1.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.045 - $1.060 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.67 - $4.97 Full year revenue guidance: $4.305 - $4.385 Bln



