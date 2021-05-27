

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JCPenney has recalled about 7,000 Arizona Jean Co.'s 'Lilac Smoke' girls midweight puffer jackets due to risk of entanglement.



According to the retailer, the puffer jackets have a drawstring located inside the lining of the bottom area of the garment. The drawstring can become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing an entanglement hazard to children.



The recall involves Arizona Jean Co. 'Lilac Smoke' girls midweight puffer jackets sold in sizes 4-16 (XXS-XL). It was sold at JCPenney stores nationwide and online from November 2020 through April 2021 for about $94.



No incidents or injuries have been reported. However, the company has asked consumers to immediately take the recalled jacket away from children, cut and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard, or contact JCPenney for instructions on how to return the jacket and obtain a full refund of the original purchase price, shipping included.



