-Earnings: $12.01 million in Q1 vs. -$157.67 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.18 in Q1 vs. -$2.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.87 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.19 per share -Revenue: $520.00 million in Q1 vs. $260.25 million in the same period last year.



