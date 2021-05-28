

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday posted third-quarter net income of $1.2 billion or $2.75 per share, higher than $838 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.34 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude one-time items.



Net sales rose 22 percent during the third quarter to $44.38 billion from $36.45 billion last year. Analysts were looking for revenues of $43.64 billion in the period.



Comparable sales for the third quarter were 20.6 percent and on an adjusted basis, 15.1 percent.



The stock ended Thursday's trade at $387.50, up $1.88 or 0.49 % on the NYSE. In after-market trade, COST is down $2.99 or 0.77% to $384.51.



