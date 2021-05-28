

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $425 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $386 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $744 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $2.99 billion from $2.73 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $744 Mln. vs. $640. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.76 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q1): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

