

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Pharmacy is expanding its product portfolio by adding more than 150 new products under its in-house brands, including Live Better by CVS Health and two new labels: Fair Trade-certified coffee label Gold Emblem and Goodline Grooming Co., a men's skin and grooming care brand.



CVS said the new offering were based on current shopping behaviors and consumer feedback, and will offer premium products at affordable prices.



Shoppers will now have access to products made with ingredients like ashwagandha, rhodiola, echinacea, green tea extract and apple cider vinegar, as well as more convenient packaging methods like multipacks, resealable bags and value sizes.



New launches also include water in BPA-free recyclable boxes, feminine products made from 100% cotton, and beauty items free of harmful ingredients such as phthalates and formaldehydes.



'We've been listening to and working with our customers to engage and meet their needs in ways others haven't,' said Brenda Lord, Vice President of Store Brands at CVS Health. 'Millions of people are entering our stores, opening our app and visiting CVS.com daily for prescriptions, essentials, or health care services like tests and vaccinations, and we want them to feel supported in meeting their everyday needs. We've seen that younger and health-minded consumers are responding positively to our exclusive offerings, noticing the purpose, passion, quality and value across our Store Brands portfolio. I'm so proud of this work; we feel a deep sense of purpose in this. You'll continue to see exciting launches from us.'



CVS Pharma, the largest pharmacy chain in the country, is joining retailers such as Amazon, JCPenney and Target, who have all started focusing on their own in-store brands.



