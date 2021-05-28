

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Tokyo were down 0.4 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday - following the 0.6 percent decline in April.



Core CPI was down an annual 0.2 percent - unchanged and in line with expectations.



Individually, prices were down for food, fuel, medical care and transportation; prices were higher for housing, furniture, clothing, education and recreation.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI were both higher by 0.3 percent.



