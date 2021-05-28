

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's import prices for April. Import price inflation is forecast to rise to 10 percent from 6.9 percent in March.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the pound and the yen. Against the greenback, it dropped.



The euro was worth 133.87 against the yen, 1.2179 against the greenback, 1.0943 against the franc and 0.8585 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



