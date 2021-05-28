

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) reported that its return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year ended 31 March 2021 was 278.55 million pounds or 160.79 pence per share compared to a net loss of 335.10 million or 180.69 pence per share last year.



Gains on investments held at fair value was 247.60 million pounds compared to a loss of 377.64 million pounds in the prior year.



The company's Net Asset Value on a total return basis, i.e. including reinvested dividends, returned 34.8% over the financial year ended 31 March 2021 and the share price returned 46.4%.



